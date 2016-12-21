Quarry Road Trails 2016-2017 Winter Season Kicks Off

The City of Waterville and Friends of Quarry Road are happy to announce the start of the winter ski season at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville. With seasonal temperatures dropping below the freezing mark, snowmaking in full swing, and more natural snow in the forecast, the area will kick off a busy winter season with opening day for cross-country skiing set for Friday, Dec. 9. The Welcome Center yurt will be open daily providing tickets, ski rentals, snacks, and information from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Day tickets for cross-country skiing on the groomed trails start at just $5 for Waterville resident students.

