Quarry Road Trails 2016-2017 Winter S...

Quarry Road Trails 2016-2017 Winter Season Kicks Off

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The City of Waterville and Friends of Quarry Road are happy to announce the start of the winter ski season at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville. With seasonal temperatures dropping below the freezing mark, snowmaking in full swing, and more natural snow in the forecast, the area will kick off a busy winter season with opening day for cross-country skiing set for Friday, Dec. 9. The Welcome Center yurt will be open daily providing tickets, ski rentals, snacks, and information from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Day tickets for cross-country skiing on the groomed trails start at just $5 for Waterville resident students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec 20 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec 5 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec 5 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC