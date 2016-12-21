Quarry Road Trails 2016-2017 Winter Season Kicks Off
The City of Waterville and Friends of Quarry Road are happy to announce the start of the winter ski season at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville. With seasonal temperatures dropping below the freezing mark, snowmaking in full swing, and more natural snow in the forecast, the area will kick off a busy winter season with opening day for cross-country skiing set for Friday, Dec. 9. The Welcome Center yurt will be open daily providing tickets, ski rentals, snacks, and information from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Day tickets for cross-country skiing on the groomed trails start at just $5 for Waterville resident students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec 5
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC