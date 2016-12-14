Ayla Reynolds' family prepares to declare her deceased as detectives follow leads
Maine State Police investigators this week worked on leads in the 2011 disappearance of Waterville toddler Ayla Reynolds , while her family announced plans to declare her deceased in order to pursue civil lawsuits against adults in the home on the night she went missing. "We have two detectives assigned to this who have worked on the case regularly - as recently as this week," Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Wednesday.
