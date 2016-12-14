Ayla Reynolds' family prepares to dec...

Ayla Reynolds' family prepares to declare her deceased as detectives follow leads

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine State Police investigators this week worked on leads in the 2011 disappearance of Waterville toddler Ayla Reynolds , while her family announced plans to declare her deceased in order to pursue civil lawsuits against adults in the home on the night she went missing. "We have two detectives assigned to this who have worked on the case regularly - as recently as this week," Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec 20 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec 5 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec 5 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC