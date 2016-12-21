Area News: Central Maine Squares donate to children's home
Again this year the Central Maine Square Dance Club was able to collect almost $1,000 in toys and clothing for the Home For Little Wanderers of Waterville. Each year the home puts on a drive for children across the area for the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec 20
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec 5
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC