Area Continuing Education Students Named to Thomas College Fall 2016 Dean's List

Area continuing education students named to the dean's list at Thomas College for the fall term are: Tracy Brackett, of New Sharon; Bonnie Buckmore, of Waterville; Louise Davis, of Skowhegan, Frederick DeLeonardis, of North Anson; Brienne Hayes, of Waterville; Tanya Naborowsky, of Vassalboro; and Janis Walker, of Farmington. About Thomas College: Thomas College, founded in 1894, is a private, liberal arts and business college in Waterville, Maine.

