A 48-year-old Rockland man who served time in prison for stabbing a man to death in 1994 during a card game was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 22 to18 months in prison for breaking into a neighbor's apartment earlier this year, beating the resident and threatening to kill him. Alton Cobb was sentenced by Justice William Stokes in Knox County Unified Court to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended for aggravated criminal trespass.
