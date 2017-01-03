A 48-year-old Rockland man who served...

A 48-year-old Rockland man who served time in prison for stabbing a...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Herald Gazette

A 48-year-old Rockland man who served time in prison for stabbing a man to death in 1994 during a card game was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 22 to18 months in prison for breaking into a neighbor's apartment earlier this year, beating the resident and threatening to kill him. Alton Cobb was sentenced by Justice William Stokes in Knox County Unified Court to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended for aggravated criminal trespass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec 20 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC