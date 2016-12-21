Maine's push to boost peer recovery centers draws concern
Supervisors of state recovery centers say they're worried about the timing and direction of Maine's plan to establish peer-run recovery centers statewide. The idea is for people who have faced challenges like substance abuse or mental illness to receive training to provide peer support for others.
