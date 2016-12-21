Maine Children's Home lacking donatio...

Maine Children's Home lacking donations for program

Wednesday Nov 30

The Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers is lacking the donation items needed to support the agency's Christmas Program. Each year, the program provides new clothing, books and gifts to more than 1,700 financially disadvantaged children across Maine.

Waterville, ME

