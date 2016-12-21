Crews Begin Work on New I-95 Interchange in Waterville, Maine
The project consists of a half-cloverleaf pattern at Trafton Road near the Sidney town line, allowing motorists to get on or off in either the north or southbound direction. Additional work necessary to accommodate the interchange will include upgrades to the Trafton Road overpass bridge, drainage improvements to Eight Rod and Trafton Roads and the addition of turning lanes at the intersection of Trafton and West River Road.
