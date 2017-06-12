Watertown Breakfast on Farm this weekend

The Watertown Agri-Business Club will serve its annual Breakfast on the Farm from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18. On the menu of the all-you-care-to-eat breakfast are pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, many different cheeses, ice cream, milk, coffee and orange juice. The public is invited to visit this working dairy farm, view model train and farm displays, and visit Patrick's Funny Farm mobile petting zoo in Lake Mills, as seen recently on the "Steve Harvey Show."

