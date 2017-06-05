Jefferson County reports cooling centers for weekend
Jefferson County Emergency Management is asking residents to take extra precautions this weekend, into early next week as dangerously warm outdoor temperatures are anticipated. The National Weather Service forecasts heat index values reaching into the mid-90's, for most of the area from Sunday through Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Spaming
|May 24
|Atleast Its Alloqed
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr '17
|eskaysea
|73
|Heroin program in March
|Feb '17
|Mark
|2
|Looking for clothing
|Dec '16
|Kristie
|1
|Amber grant (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Me me
|2
|Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Brusskyle389
|19
|homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11)
|Jul '16
|phyllis
|7
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC