Armed robbery at Watertown gas station

Armed robbery at Watertown gas station

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A gas station in Watertown was held up in an armed robbery in broad daylight and the suspect is still on the loose. Authorities say the suspect showed a weapon at the Shell Gas Station on Church St. around 11:05 a.m. Thursday and ran away with cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Spaming May 24 Atleast Its Alloqed 1
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr '17 eskaysea 73
News Heroin program in March Feb '17 Mark 2
Looking for clothing (Dec '16) Dec '16 Kristie 1
Amber grant (Aug '16) Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC