Armed robbery at Watertown gas station
A gas station in Watertown was held up in an armed robbery in broad daylight and the suspect is still on the loose. Authorities say the suspect showed a weapon at the Shell Gas Station on Church St. around 11:05 a.m. Thursday and ran away with cash.
