Online sales boom for mattresses squi...

Online sales boom for mattresses squished into boxes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Online sales boom for mattresses squished into boxes Few would have guessed a decade ago that mattresses could be sold online then shipped Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pVTfnk Tom Metz, vice president of product development for Verlo Mattress demonstrates the Verlo-to-Go product. It's ready to sleep on right after unboxing but will come to full height in 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
News Heroin program in March Feb '17 Mark 2
Looking for clothing Dec '16 Kristie 1
Amber grant (Aug '16) Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15) Oct '15 Scott Bicknell 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC