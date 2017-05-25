Online sales boom for mattresses squished into boxes

Some internet-based startups are waking up the sleepy world of bedding - and putting yet another sector of store-based retailing, one that thought it was immune from online sellers, at risk. They're doing it by innovating in a way few might have imagined: They discovered that mattresses could be sold online and shipped directly to consumers by squishing them into boxes not much bigger than a three-drawer file cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.