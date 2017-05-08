Jefferson board OKs West floor, new h...

Jefferson board OKs West floor, new hires

The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday approved a contract to install new vinyl flooring at West Elementary School and acted on hiring new personnel. The board approved a contract with Hughes Flooring of Verona to install the vinyl flooring at West at a cost of $64,800.

