Woman who struck pedestrian drove back and forth trying to dislodge her, complaint says

Monday Apr 10

Woman who struck pedestrian drove back and forth trying to dislodge her, complaint says Hit-and-run crash victim caught under car, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pnePxE MILWAUKEE - A woman accused of killing a pedestrian after fleeing a hit-and-run crash drove back and fourth several times over the victim in an attempt to dislodge her before finally being stopped by witnesses, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

