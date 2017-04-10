Woman who struck pedestrian drove back and forth trying to dislodge her, complaint says Hit-and-run crash victim caught under car, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pnePxE MILWAUKEE - A woman accused of killing a pedestrian after fleeing a hit-and-run crash drove back and fourth several times over the victim in an attempt to dislodge her before finally being stopped by witnesses, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

