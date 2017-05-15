Some farmers may being dumping milk on Monday
WATERTOWN, WI Next week many Wisconsin dairy farmers may have to start dumping their milk. Grassland Dairy Products has told 75 of its farmers it will no longer buy their milk starting in May. This is the result of a change in Canadian trade rules.
