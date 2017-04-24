Ribbons presented to adult, teen winn...

Ribbons presented to adult, teen winners in Mary Hoard Art Show

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

The second part of the 57th annual Mary Hoard Art Show kicked off Sunday at the Hoard Historical Museum ina SFort Atkinson with a special awards ceremony. Adult artists were divided into either the professional or non-professional division, and submitted work in three categories: Local Significance, Two-dimensional and Three-dimensional.

