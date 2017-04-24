Historic Beer Birthday: Emil Schandein
Today is the birthday of Emil Schandein . He was born in Bavaria, Germany, but emigrated to America when he was sixteen, in 1856.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookston Beer Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Heroin program in March
|Feb '17
|Mark
|2
|Looking for clothing
|Dec '16
|Kristie
|1
|Amber grant (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Me me
|2
|Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Brusskyle389
|19
|homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11)
|Jul '16
|phyllis
|7
|Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Scott Bicknell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC