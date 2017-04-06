Adult Learning Center offers basic sk...

Adult Learning Center offers basic skills instruction, GED prep

Thursday Apr 6

Adults who want to improve their basic skills in reading, writing, math and English can find help at the Madison Area Technical College Adult Learning Center, 1300 Main St., Watertown. Adult Learning Center offers basic skills instruction, GED prep Adults who want to improve their basic skills in reading, writing, math and English can find help at the Madison Area Technical College Adult Learning Center, 1300 Main St., Watertown.

