Wisconsin teenager with Down syndrome wins entrepreneur award
Gracie Jagler to be honored in Washington, D.C. Gracie Jagler, owner of natural dog treat business, has been awarded the first Blake Pyron Entrepreneurship Scholarship. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/08/gracie-jagler-honored-washington-dc/98912260/ WATERTOWN - Gracie Jagler, owner of a natural dog treat business based out of Watertown, has been awarded the first-ever Blake Pyron Entrepreneurship Scholarship.
