Watertown Players to hold open auditions for 'The Odd Couple'

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Watertown Players will hold open auditions for the upcoming comedy production, "The Odd Couple" by Neil Simon; auditions will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Watertown Players Theater, in the Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.

