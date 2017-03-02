Food service workers can earn the state-required sanitation certification in a four-week class offered by Madison Area Technical College's Watertown campus beginning Monday, March 27. Madison College Watertown campus offers Food Service Manager class Food service workers can earn the state-required sanitation certification in a four-week class offered by Madison Area Technical College's Watertown campus beginning Monday, March 27. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/02/madison-college-watertown-campus-offers-food-service-manager-class/98631416/ Food service workers can earn the state-required sanitation certification in a four-week class offered by Madison Area Technical College's Watertown campus beginning Monday, March 27. The Food Service Manager class helps establishments comply with the Wisconsin ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.