Watertown Players to hold auditions for comedy
Watertown Players will hold open auditions for their up-coming comedy production, "Radio Daze III: Here We Go Again!" on Saturday, February 18. Watertown Players to hold auditions for comedy Watertown Players will hold open auditions for their up-coming comedy production, "Radio Daze III: Here We Go Again!" on Saturday, February 18. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/02/08/watertown-players-hold-auditions-comedy/97655226/ WATERTOWN - The Watertown Players will hold open auditions for the group's upcoming comedy, "Radio Daze III: Here We Go Again!" From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Try-outs will be held at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
