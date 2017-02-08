Watertown Players to hold auditions f...

Watertown Players to hold auditions for comedy

Wednesday Feb 8

WATERTOWN - The Watertown Players will hold open auditions for the group's upcoming comedy, "Radio Daze III: Here We Go Again!" From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Try-outs will be held at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.

Watertown, WI

