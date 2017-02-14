Watertown Players will hold open auditions Saturday, Feb. 18, for the upcoming comedy production, "Radio Daze III: Here We Go Again!" Watertown Players to hold auditions for comedy show Watertown Players will hold open auditions Saturday, Feb. 18, for the upcoming comedy production, "Radio Daze III: Here We Go Again!" Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/02/14/watertown-players-hold-auditions-comedy-show/97889240/ Watertown Players will hold open auditions Saturday, Feb. 18, for the upcoming comedy production, "Radio Daze III: Here We Go Again!" Try-outs on Feb. 18 will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Watertown Players Theater, in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.

