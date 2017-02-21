Suspects sought in Watertown bank robbery try
At approximately 10:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, employees at the 109 Oakridge Court branch of Ixonia State Bank reported that two males entered the bank wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads. Police reported that one of the suspects handed a note to the teller demanding money from the drawer.
