Suspects sought in Watertown bank rob...

Suspects sought in Watertown bank robbery try

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

At approximately 10:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, employees at the 109 Oakridge Court branch of Ixonia State Bank reported that two males entered the bank wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads. Police reported that one of the suspects handed a note to the teller demanding money from the drawer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin program in March Feb 12 Mark 2
Looking for clothing Dec '16 Kristie 1
Amber grant (Aug '16) Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15) Oct '15 Scott Bicknell 2
What's up Watertown (Jul '15) Jul '15 passin thru 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC