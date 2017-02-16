Orville J. Sowatzki, Janesville, WI
Orville J. Sowatzki, 83, of Janesville died February 15, 2017 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. Orville was born on July 3, 1933 in Benson County, ND, the son of Emil and Bertha Sowatzki.
