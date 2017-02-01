MATC center offers GED prep, high sch...

MATC center offers GED prep, high school equivalency diploma

The Adult Learning Center for people 18 or older is open for the semester at Madison Area Technical College , 1300 Main St. Watertown. MATC center offers GED prep, high school equivalency diploma The Adult Learning Center for people 18 or older is open for the semester at Madison Area Technical College , 1300 Main St. Watertown.

