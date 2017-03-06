Madison woman to prison for providing heroin in overdose death

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Randy Koschnick sits next to the screen showing Tyler Sterwald after acquiring heroin the day before he died of an overdose. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Randy Koschnick listens to family members of the late Tyler Sterwald speak during the sentencing Thursday of Christy Scheiober, Madison, who provided the heroin that led to a September 2013 drug-overdose death of Sterwald, of Watertown.

