Jefferson Rotary beer, wine tasting Saturday

Area residents can celebrate their love of fine craft beers and wines this Saturday night while benefiting the local and international projects supported by the Jefferson Rotary Club. A dozen years ago, the Jefferson Rotary Club kicked off its beer and wine tasting, which morphed into a "Valentine's Day in Paradise" event for couples with a big destination vacation as the main prize.

