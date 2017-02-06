Fort Atkinson man to prison in heroin...

Fort Atkinson man to prison in heroin death

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

A Fort Atkinson man has been sentenced to life in prison for selling the heroin that caused a Neenah man's overdose death in 2014. According to federal court records, he bought heroin by the kilogram in Chicago and used a Watertown stash house to repackage it in smaller quantities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for clothing Dec '16 Kristie 1
Amber grant (Aug '16) Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15) Oct '15 Scott Bicknell 2
What's up Watertown (Jul '15) Jul '15 passin thru 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC