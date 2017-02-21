Former Mullen's Dairy owner continues to negotiate on identity theft allegations

JEFFERSONa S - The former owner of Mulllen's Dairy Bar and Eatery in Watertown is continuing to negotiate with Jefferson County prosecutors while facing multiple allegations of identity theft, forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card. Troy Milbrath, 44, of Watertown, has pleaded not guilty to 16 felonies and three misdemeanors for allegedly opening and using credit cards and loans in the name of his business partner and his business partner's wife with balances that exceed $65,000.

