Charges in county robberies

Brett Carlin, 29, of Sullivan, was charged Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court across two criminal cases with armed robbery, armed robbery with threat of force, possessions of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of narcotic drugs and attempted theft in connection with January robberies at Ron's Market in Helenville and the Bajwa Gas Station in Watertown and an attempted robbery at Clark Oil and Refining. He reportedly told Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators that he robbed Ron's Market because he was having heroin withdrawals and the gas station was close to his residence in Sullivan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.