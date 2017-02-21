Charges in county robberies

Charges in county robberies

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Brett Carlin, 29, of Sullivan, was charged Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court across two criminal cases with armed robbery, armed robbery with threat of force, possessions of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of narcotic drugs and attempted theft in connection with January robberies at Ron's Market in Helenville and the Bajwa Gas Station in Watertown and an attempted robbery at Clark Oil and Refining. He reportedly told Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators that he robbed Ron's Market because he was having heroin withdrawals and the gas station was close to his residence in Sullivan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin program in March Feb 12 Mark 2
Looking for clothing Dec '16 Kristie 1
Amber grant (Aug '16) Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15) Oct '15 Scott Bicknell 2
What's up Watertown (Jul '15) Jul '15 passin thru 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC