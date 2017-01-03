Watertown teen creates dog treat business

A light mist blankets the blacktop in front of Piggly Wiggly here as Gracie Jagler jumps out of her parents' minivan and heads inside. It's already dark on this Tuesday in late November - just before supper time - and the store is buzzing with the slamming of shopping carts and the beeping of checkout counters, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.