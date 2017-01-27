River City Distributing Co. in Watert...

River City Distributing Co. in Watertown to close permanently

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

River City Distributing Co. Inc. will be permanently closing its facility at 1224 Clark St., Watertown, - the closing is expected to result in the permanent elimination of approximately 72 full-time and 35 part-time employees on or around March 31. River City Distributing Co.

