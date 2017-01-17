More

A social studies teacher at Watertown High School is drawing criticism for a social media post suggesting she would get arrested with a student at a protest of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. this week. Jessica Walworth posted a picture of herself with an 18 year-old female student to Instagram Monday, with a message reading: "Happy Birthday to this beautiful ADULT who can now be properly arrested when we march in D.C. this week at the Women's March."

