A social studies teacher at Watertown High School is drawing criticism for a social media post suggesting she would get arrested with a student at a protest of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. this week. Jessica Walworth posted a picture of herself with an 18 year-old female student to Instagram Monday, with a message reading: "Happy Birthday to this beautiful ADULT who can now be properly arrested when we march in D.C. this week at the Women's March."

