Heroin - middleman's' prison sentence altered

A Jefferson County judge has restructured the prison sentence for a "middleman" who delivered the heroin that led to a May 2014 overdose death in Watertown. Kelly Braun, 32, of Watertown, originally was charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of heroin in connection with the May 6, 2014, death of Jacqueline A. Neubauer.

