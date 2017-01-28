Car collides with semi, leaving two people with serious injuries
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a car and semi crashed at the corner of CTH A and CTH W just before 3:30. Preliminary reports say a 24-year-old man from Horicon, WI was driving a 1996 Toyota east on CTH W, when a 57-year-old man from Watertown was driving a 2009 Kenworth semi, pulling an empty fuel tank trailer, north on CTH.
