Bridal Fair is Sunday

Bridal Fair is Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Lake Country Reporter

The 33rd annual Watertown Bridal Fair will be held Sunday at the Bethesda campus gymnasium and chapel, 700 Hoffmann Drive.The doors will open at 10 a.m. Vendor booths will be available for viewing from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Bridal Fair is Sunday The 33rd annual Watertown Bridal Fair will be held Sunday at the Bethesda campus gymnasium and chapel, 700 Hoffmann Drive.The doors will open at 10 a.m. Vendor booths will be available for viewing from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/18/bridal-fair-sunday/96728792/ Bridal fair model Emily Boyd and Sandi Budewitz, owner of Sandra D's Bridal and Tuxedo, display a wedding dress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for clothing Dec '16 Kristie 1
Amber grant Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15) Oct '15 Scott Bicknell 2
What's up Watertown (Jul '15) Jul '15 passin thru 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC