Area man charged in assault

A Waterman man is continuing talks with Jefferson County prosecutors after being charged with multiple counts of exposing himself to and engaging in sexual acts with a child. Jason J. Schwartz, 32, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a child, four felony counts of exposing genitals and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia dating back nearly two years.

