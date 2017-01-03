Area man charged in assault
A Waterman man is continuing talks with Jefferson County prosecutors after being charged with multiple counts of exposing himself to and engaging in sexual acts with a child. Jason J. Schwartz, 32, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a child, four felony counts of exposing genitals and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia dating back nearly two years.
