Watertown Players to perform 'Wizard ...

Watertown Players to perform 'Wizard of Oz' Dec. 10

Wednesday Dec 7

The Watertown Players Children's Theater Workshop will be performing "A Wizard of Oz Christmas" Dec. 10. The cast of the Watertown Players Children's Theater Workshop performance of "A Wizard of Oz Christmas" rehearse. They are Allison Zerjav, Danica Uttke, Gabe Wollenburg, Gretchen Roost, Gaia Waite Wollenburg and Nicholas Zerjav.

Watertown, WI

