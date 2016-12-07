Watertown Players to perform 'Wizard of Oz' Dec. 10
Watertown Players to perform 'Wizard of Oz' Dec. 10 The Watertown Players Children's Theater Workshop will be performing "A Wizard of Oz Christmas" Dec. 10. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2016/12/07/watertown-players-perform-wizard-oz-dec-10/95114782/ The cast of the Watertown Players Children's Theater Workshop performance of "A Wizard of Oz Christmas" rehearse. They are Allison Zerjav, Danica Uttke, Gabe Wollenburg, Gretchen Roost, Gaia Waite Wollenburg and Nicholas Zerjav.
