Super' qualities explored

Super' qualities explored

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

A focus group of community stakeholders met Monday to provide feedback on desired qualities and characteristics a new superintendent should possess in order to lead the School District of Fort Atkinson successfully. A handful of community residents met upstairs at Luther Elementary School with Dr. Brian Busler, superintendent of the Oregon School District in Oregon, Wis., who serves as a consultant with the search firm of McPherson and Jacobson LLC. The latter has been hired to conduct a search for a successor to District Administrator Jeff Zaspel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for clothing Dec 14 Kristie 1
Amber grant Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15) Oct '15 Scott Bicknell 2
What's up Watertown (Jul '15) Jul '15 passin thru 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,874

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC