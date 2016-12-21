Kathryn "Kathy" Bucher, Elkhorn, WI

Kathryn "Kathy" M.A. Bucher, 74, of Elkhorn, WI was born into Eternal Life Sunday, December 4, 2016, at her residence and surrounded by family. Kathy was born October 12, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Gordon A. and Ida A. Culbert.

