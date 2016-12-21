Kandyman Can buying Mullen's

MulA len's Dairy Bar, the historic ice cream parlor and eatery located at 212 W. Main St. in Watertown, announced on Tuesday that Kandyman Can LLC has agreed to buy the compa The company plans to reopen in spring 2017 to coincide with the dairy's 85th anniversary. Principal owners of Kandyman Can LLC include Josh Keepman, Oconomowoc; Matt Keepman, Dallas, Texas, and Adam Keepman, Hartland.

