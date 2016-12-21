Kandyman Can buying Mullen's
MulA len's Dairy Bar, the historic ice cream parlor and eatery located at 212 W. Main St. in Watertown, announced on Tuesday that Kandyman Can LLC has agreed to buy the compa The company plans to reopen in spring 2017 to coincide with the dairy's 85th anniversary. Principal owners of Kandyman Can LLC include Josh Keepman, Oconomowoc; Matt Keepman, Dallas, Texas, and Adam Keepman, Hartland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for clothing
|Dec 14
|Kristie
|1
|Amber grant
|Nov '16
|Me me
|2
|Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Brusskyle389
|19
|homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11)
|Jul '16
|phyllis
|7
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Scott Bicknell
|2
|What's up Watertown (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|passin thru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC