Kandyman Can buying Mullen's

Kandyman Can buying Mullen's

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

MulA len's Dairy Bar, the historic ice cream parlor and eatery located at 212 W. Main St. in Watertown, announced on Tuesday that Kandyman Can LLC has agreed to buy the compa The company plans to reopen in spring 2017 to coincide with the dairy's 85th anniversary. Principal owners of Kandyman Can LLC include Josh Keepman, Oconomowoc; Matt Keepman, Dallas, Texas, and Adam Keepman, Hartland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for clothing Dec 14 Kristie 1
Amber grant Nov '16 Me me 2
Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09) Sep '16 Brusskyle389 19
homes for unwed mothers in 1957 (May '11) Jul '16 phyllis 7
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Mar '16 so you know 1
Do Right Maranatha! (Oct '15) Oct '15 Scott Bicknell 2
What's up Watertown (Jul '15) Jul '15 passin thru 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Watertown, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC