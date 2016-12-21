County warming centers set for Wednes...

County warming centers set for Wednesday, Thursday

Tuesday Dec 13

With frigid temperatures forecast, the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management has announced hours of warming centers for persons in need of a comfortable, warm place to go this Wednesday and Thursday. They are: a Dwight Foster Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact 563-7790 or [email protected] for more information.

Watertown, WI

