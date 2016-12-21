Agenda Announced For 2017 Dairy Calf ...

Agenda Announced For 2017 Dairy Calf And Heifer Association Conference

Thursday Dec 15

AGENDA ANNOUNCED FOR 2017 DAIRY CALF AND HEIFER ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE Dec. 15, 2016 Source: Dairy Calf and Heifer Association news release The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association announces the agenda and theme for their annual conference. The 2017 conference is set for April 11-13 in Madison, Wis.

