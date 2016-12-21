Watertown woman to trial in crash that killed friend

A 21-year-old Town of Watertown woman has been bound over for trial in the drunken-driving crash that claimed the life of her friend. Harley M. Surges is charged with a homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in connection with a Friday, Nov. 18, one-vehicle rollover crash in which 23-year-old Alicia Navine of Oconomowoc, was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.