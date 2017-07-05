Mug Shot Released in Watertown Murder Case

The Codington County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot of the man charged in the death of a Watertown teen. 31-year-old Alexis Velazquez-Sanchez is charged with one count of second degree murder and two counts of manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Harley of Watertown.

