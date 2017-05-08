Mitchell School Board To Meet Monday At MCTEA Building
The Mitchell School Board will consider casting its ballot for the next member of the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors. The board meets today at 5 pm at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Who knows? ???
|Jan '17
|Just curious
|1
|Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Rdja
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Watertown, SD (Aug '10)
|Jul '15
|jbors
|43
|"I have now been to all 50 states as President"... (May '15)
|May '15
|Tazo
|32
|Bryan Benthin (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|losspathetic
|1
|South Dakota Tech School Gets $500,000 NASA Grant (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|is there Hope left
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC