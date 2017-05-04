Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Lyman County Herald

The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 53 Bridge Improvement Grants for a total of approximately $9 million at their monthly meeting April 27 in Pierre. Lyman County was among the recipients for two preliminary Engineering grants in the amount of $27,000 each to fund the survey, hydraulic analysis and structure sizing for the Wells and Chester bridges both on County Road 27 north of Vivian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lyman County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
Who knows? ??? Jan '17 Just curious 1
News Worthington Industries Acquires Angus For $180M (Jan '12) Oct '16 Rdja 3
Debate: Marijuana - Watertown, SD (Aug '10) Jul '15 jbors 43
News "I have now been to all 50 states as President"... (May '15) May '15 Tazo 32
Bryan Benthin (Feb '15) Feb '15 losspathetic 1
News South Dakota Tech School Gets $500,000 NASA Grant (Aug '14) Aug '14 is there Hope left 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC