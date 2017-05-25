Alpha Media Watertown, SD, Raises $100k For Children's Miracle Network With Annual Radiothon
ALPHA MEDIA WATERTOWN, SC, stations Country KSDR , Hot AC KIXX and Country KDLO have crossed into the MIRACLE MILLION CLUB with their 17th annual WATERTOWN RADIOTHON FOR KIDS, which raised $100,000. The RADIOTHON was held APRIL 20th and 21st.
